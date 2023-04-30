A video that was recently shared to Facebook by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), shows a snowboarder being carried by an avalanche on Quandry Peak on Saturday.
Fortunately, the snowboarder can be seen coming to rest on the snow surface, and was reportedly not injured.
"You can push small wet avalanches in previously dry, recently wind-drifted snow. While most of these avalanches will be small in size and only several inches deep, in continuously steep terrain, a ride in one could produce a very bad outcome,'' CAIC said.
As always, make sure to check the CAIC avalanche forecast before entering the backcountry during snow season, including areas that are easy to access like near a highway or ski area. CAIC also urges all backcountry travelers to have an avalanche-rescue transceiver, a probe pole, and a shovel in case a slide occurs.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
If you listen closely, when it stops, you can hear him say "EPIC, DUDE"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.