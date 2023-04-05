The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) recently shared a video of a snowboarder that was almost caught in an human-triggered avalanche in the East Vail backcountry.
According to CAIC, the slide was triggered on a east-northeast facing slope by a party on the top of the ridge.
The published video shows the snowboarder notice the avalanche coming, followed by the boarder quickly clearing the path into the tree line next to him.
Check out the video below:
Although its springtime in Colorado, the state is not experiencing "spring-like" avalanche conditions, according to CAIC.
"Winter-like avalanche problems are at the top of the menu, including avalanches in cold, dry, drifted snow and avalanches breaking on cold, dry weak layers buried 1 to 3 feet deep. Easterly wind-drifted slopes are the most dangerous around the state," the center said.
CAIC is instructing backcountry travelers to treat the snowpack as they typically would during mid-January.
Find the most up-to-date Colorado avalanche forecasts and information here.
