A video of a snowboarder falling on a T-Bar style lift is going viral online, capturing a situation that many have found humorous, but is actually quite dangerous.
In the clip, the snowboarder is using a T-Bar-style lift when they get stuck and their grip slips, causing them to slide down the steep slope behind them and into other slopegoers.
Essentially turning into a human bowling ball, the snowboarder collides with multiple people. While few details were available about the viral video, including where it was taken and whether or not injuries were sustained, this writer is guessing this isn't the first time this has happened during this steep section of the lift's terrain.
It's unclear what happens that causes the snowboarder to fall, but the boarder appears to be holding on to the lift bar with both hands opposed to putting the bar between their legs, as is standard practice. Here are tips on how to ride this type of lift as a snowboarder.
Watch the clip below:
Aim on point 🎯 pic.twitter.com/qO8D144Xd5— The Out of Collective (@outofpodcast) January 6, 2023
Knowing how to self-arrest is crucial on a T-Bar lift, which pulls skiers and snowboarders uphill while they remain on the ground. Falls can be common, especially when skiers and riders are new to the style of lift.
