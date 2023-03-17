A video posted by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center captures what was described as a "very large" skier-triggered avalanche that took place on Thursday.
The slide occurred on an east-facing slope in the area of Marble. No one was caught in the slide, but the perspective of the video shows a unique view from the top of the avalanche as snow and debris travels downhill.
Several large avalanches have been triggered in the last week, with much of the state under either moderate or considerable avalanche risk – a 2 or 3 of five on the avalanche danger scale, respectively.
It's crucial to check the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website prior to entering the backcountry on any adventure. Find their forecast here.
