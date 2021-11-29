It's always important to be prepared and aware while on the slopes and a recent incident that took place at Idaho's Sun Valley Resort is a good reminder of that.
An Instagram post made by skier Wing Tai Barrymore claims that another skier, identified as Harlan, collided with a deer while on the slopes, killing the deer. While the collision was not captured on video, footage from the scene shows a skier carrying a deer that appears to be dead down the slopes on his shoulders.
A local news source, Eye on Sun Valley, states that the collision happened on a run called Lower College, which is marked as a green run and located on the Bald Mountain portion of the resort. The deer reportedly started quickly moving across the trail, putting it in the line of the downhill skier and resulting in the collision. Following the delivery of the deer to the base of the hill by the skier, Sun Valley Ski Patrol loaded it onto a cart and covered it with a blanket.
In videos from the scene, the skier appears to be uninjured by the collision.
Though collisions with animals are rare on ski slopes, collisions with other skiers are not. Do your part to keep the ski hill safe by staying aware of those around you while making decisions and movements on the slopes.
