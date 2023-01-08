A video shared to YouTube by ABC News shows the horrifying moment a skier got trapped in a tree well and had to be saved by his father.
Tree wells are deep holes in the snow that form around the base and trunk of evergreen trees. The wells can be unstable, and tend to be hidden from view.
"Usually there is no easy way to identify if a particular tree has a tree well by sight, because the branches often block visibility of what hole may exist. Individuals should assume a tree well accompanies every tree," according to a report from Steamboat Ski Resort.
In the video, the boy suddenly disappears from view, and is found buried in a well. Fortunately his father is able to yank him out of the snow. It is unclear from the video where this incident took place, but it was originally posted in 2016.
Check out the video below:
Whitewater Ski Resort in Canada recently offered the following tips on what to do if you or your skiing partner gets trapped in a ski well:
- Don’t leave to get help – stay with your partner
- Keep ski or board attached; this will stop them from going in deeper.
- Call for additional resources. Use a whistle or yell for assistance; ask someone to call for Ski Patrol.
- Evaluate scene safety for yourself.
- IMMEDIATELY begin snow immersion rescue efforts.
- Keep your partner’s airway clear. Be careful not to knock more snow into the tree well.
- Determine where their head is and tunnel in from the side or below. Do not try to pull your partner out the way they fell in.
- Continue expanding the tunnel to the airway until you can safely extricate your partner.
(1) comment
Irresponsible is you ask me, he shouldn't have even had that boy out there! What if he'd been down the mountain and couldn't get to him in time?
