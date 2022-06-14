Boulder resident Matt Benjamin took to Twitter on Monday to share the moment that he learned the hard way how persistent bears can be in the search for calories.
"So I prematurely thanked the bear cans last night. As you can see, this mama bear used her mouth to pinch the latch and open the trash can," the tweet said.
Check out the video below:
Perhaps a @CUEngineering challenge could help?@bouldercolorado @westerndisposal @CUBoulder #boulder pic.twitter.com/YfBgHCQ3AL
Benjamin did the right thing by having a bear-proof can in the first place, but unfortunately, as shown in the video, the cans don't work 100 percent of the time.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials make the following recommendations for keeping bears away from your trash, in addition to using bear resistant cans.
- Keep garbage in a well-secured enclosure and only put out garbage on the morning of pickup; bring in empty cans back inside before dark.
- Clean all garbage cans regularly to keep them odor free. The scent of ammonia can deter bears.
