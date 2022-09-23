Shocking footage of the moment a train plowed into a Platteville Police vehicle with a detained woman inside has been shared online by 9News investigative journalist Jeremy Jojola.
According to Jojola, the footage was obtained from the Fort Lupton Police Department, who had officers on the scene at the time of the crash.
The incident occurred just north of Platteville at around 7:30 PM on September 16, officials reported. According to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, the 20-year-old victim was pulled over in connection with a reported road rage incident.
The officer pulled to a stop on the tracks behind her car, before placing her in the police vehicle.
BREAKING: We have obtained an 8 minute video clip showing when a train hit a Platteville Police cruiser with a suspect inside. The suspect is alive and in the hospital with multiple injuries.
According to 9News, the victim sustained serious injuries including nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a fractured sternum, and numerous other injuries to her head, back, and legs.
Multiple agencies are investigating this incident.
