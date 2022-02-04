Shocking video footage has emerged of Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Gregorek charging at a smoking vehicle in order to save a large brown dog named Hank.
On January 22, Deputy Gregorek responded to a call regarding a reported car fire around 4:30 PM.
Upon arriving at the scene, he saw a man trying to throw something at the back window of the vehicle. He was soon told that the man was the owner of the burning SUV and that his dog was still trapped inside.
Gregorek immediately goes to work to save the dog, breaking out windows and ultimately reaching into the burning car to grab the seemingly dazed animal. Eventually, he gets Hank out of the car. Despite the close call, the dog was unscathed.
"I would have done the same thing whether it be a baby, human, dog, cat. A life is a life and you treat it as such in a situation like that," said Deputy Gregorek.
The entire incident was captured on Gregorek's body camera.
Watch the wild video below:
