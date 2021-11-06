A video posted by the Instagram page, I-70 Things, shows a semi-truck lose its breaks near the Eisenhower Tunnel on I-70.
The driver does the right thing by taking an incredibly steep runaway truck ramp to regain control.
"Runaway truck ramps exist to provide refuge when a vehicle loses its brakes traveling at higher speeds on steep downgrades," The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said a truck safety campaign for mountain driving.
Colorado has five runaway truck ramps along the I-70 Mountain Corridor, according to CDOT.
Situations where truck drivers need to use runaway ramps do not happen very often, and in fact ramps were only used 17 times on I-70 between 2016 and 2019, records show. But when they are needed, runaway ramps are lifesaving.
Though the situation appears to have been handled procedurally, for other drivers on the road it can be scary to witness.
"One thing you can take away from this is when coming down from the tunnel in either direction be aware of what’s in front and behind you especially if you’re in the right lane," the post warned.
CONTENT WARNING: This video features strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.
"Truckers have it especially hard in the mountains. When driving a vehicle that’s up to 70 feet long and weighing up to 80,000 pounds, the terrain along the mountain corridor can increase the likelihood of brake failure," CDOT said in the campaign.
