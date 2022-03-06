A Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) trail camera recorded a rare sight late last month, when a ringtail crossed it's path.
"Typical habitat is canyon and mesa country, and most sightings are near water. In fact, the first reports of ringtails in an area often are of animals caught in traps set for mink," CPW said in a post on their website.
Even so, they are seldom seem. Check out the video below:
Ringtails are mostly nocturnal and are seldom observed. They feed on various small mammals including deer mice, ground squirrels, woodrats and bats. pic.twitter.com/gpXm2vI5Hb— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) March 6, 2022
Ringtails are a nocturnal species that are related to raccoons. They get to be about 28 inches long, and up to three pounds, according to CPW.
"They feed on various small mammals including deer mice, ground squirrels, woodrats and bats," CPW said in the tweet.
Though they are admittedly quite cute, never approach a ringtail if you see one. They are still wild, and may act aggressively.
