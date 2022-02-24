A Ring doorbell camera caught footage of a massive mountain lion growling on the front porch of a house in Vail, Colorado.
According to a report from Denver 7, the home owners had just moved into the home last November. They probably did not anticipate having this close of an encounter with their wild neighbor.
Make sure to turn your volume all the way up, to hear the lion's commanding growl.
When you live in mountain lion country it is important to keep a close eye on your pets and children when they are outside.
If you see a mountain lion, CPW recommends that you do not approach the animal. Instead, remain calm, back away slowly, do all you can to appear larger, and if the lion becomes aggressive—fight back.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
I cannot help to share my thoughts thousands of times to humans who encroach upon One life territory and then are surprised when they encounter a wild animal. Respect the land and don’t move onto it if you don’t want to deal with these matters. These animals were here first, they deserve the respect To live in their domain, and no animal should be euthanized for doing what they do natural. You humans who can afford to Live in Vail and other high end properties are the problem, therefore, you can be the solution to preserving wildlife land.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.