A black bear on Colorado Springs' west side took matters into its own paws early Monday morning when it stole an entire trash bin from the front yard of a local home.
Although the poster of the video, Issac Brisk, took proper precautions to prevent bears from getting into his trash can by strapping the lid shut, the bear used a different approach in attempt to access the contents – dragging the entire trash can away.
According to a Facebook post made by Brisk, he later recovered the trash can from a driveway across the street, still strapped shut and secure.
This a perfect example of bear safety protocols in action. This time of the year, bears are particularly active as they work to get the vital calories they need for hibernation season. It's important to bear-proof homes and vehicles in bear country, making sure that trash and food aren't accessible.
For more information on bear-proofing visit: https://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/LivingwithWildlifeBears2.aspx
