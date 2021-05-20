A hiker snoozing in Canada's backcountry woke up to a marmot licking his face.
The pair of marmots were caught on video approaching the sweaty hiker napping in the grass after a long and grueling trek in Tombstones Territorial Park in Yukon, Canada. One of the marmots can be seen licking the salt off the man's face and even nibbling on one of his sideburns.
The video's caption reads: "We went on a tough multi-day hike in the Tombstones territorial park in Yukon, Canada. 6 hours in, a friend took a rest, only to be discovered by a curious and bold Hoary Marmot family. The marmots enjoyed his sweat as a salt lick and had a nibble of his sideburns. It didn't break skin, no medical concerns, and we were very respectful of their space, they approached us. After this amazing encounter, we continued our hike to respect their home and keep them wild."
The odd behavior seems to be common of marmots, attracted to roadsides to lick salt left behind by snow and ice treatments. This often puts them at risk to be hit by vehicles.
Mountain goats also love salt. They are known to swarm cars traveling along high-altitude roads in Colorado. Several have been caught on video licking salt off of tires.
Editor's Notes: Please give wildlife their space, do not harass, feed, or ever try to approach them.
(2) comments
Why are u deleting my post God speed Mike
God speed Mike
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.