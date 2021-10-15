In case you haven't heard, wolves were spotted in Colorado last year for the first time since the eradication of the species in the 1940s. Since then, very few people have encountered the animals, with some questioning whether or not they were still alive and well.
Video footage captured by local elk hunter Chris Chirichetti II and published by The Denver Post shows that two adults and six pups are still alive, appearing to be well. While a date isn't attached to the footage, it was uploading to Youtube on October 13, 2021.
The sighting reportedly occurred northeast of Walden in Jackson County, which is a similar area to where the wolves had been previously reported to be. Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed that the wolves in the video were indeed the first wolves that had been born in Colorado in 80 years.
Shot from the safety of a vehicle, the video captures the group of wolves on the move.
On the extremely rare chance you encounter wolves in Colorado, stand tall to make yourself appear larger and slowly back away while maintaining eye contact. Stay calm and do not run.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(4) comments
Great picture at beginning of article - not really; it's a coyote. Shouldn't a news article be accurate?
Thanks for changing the picture after my post. You could have deleted my post though after correcting your article.
Aren't you glad we are wasting taxpayer dollars to re-introduce wolves where they already live?
I am! After all, I voted for a population, not a novel pack. After all, we saw what happened to the wolves up near Craig. One step across that border is all it takes. I'd like something a little more robust than that.
It's also worth mentioning, USFWS reports prior to the Yellowstone reintroduction found that reintroducing wolves would be cheaper than managing for a trickle of wolves over a longer period of time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.