If you've ever wondered what goes on at Red Rocks Amphitheatre when bands aren't hitting the stage, here's a look at some of the shenanigans going down at the world-famous venue mid-day.
Watch the video below as a runner blasts down the rows of seats at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. The shirtless runner sprints downhill full speed ahead, finishing with a Sylvester Stallone "Rocky"-inspired fist pump to the air.
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre is a world-class concert venue located in the foothills of Morrison just west of Denver.
Nestled at 6,450 feet above sea level, Red Rocks two staircases on either side of the amphitheater. Rising rising from the lower parking lot to the upper concession level, each stairway has about 380 steps. There are also two interior stairways on either side of the bleachers with another 138 steps from the stage to the top. It's a popular spot for work-outs when open to the public.
What caption would you give this video? Let us know in the comments below.
