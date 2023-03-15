Image: Vail Police.

Image: Vail Police.

Lanes of I-70 were closed on Wednesday morning when a rockfall took place near Vail, Colorado.

Per Vail Police, westbound lanes in the area of Dowd Junction were closed, with one eastbound lane closed, as well. The closures were first reported at about 8 AM, with westbound travel reopened by 9:30 AM. Slow moving traffic was expected in the area following the closure.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by I-70 Things ® (@i70things)

Images from the scene appear to show passenger vehicles in the area of the rockfall, though damages to vehicles can not be seen. There has not be a report of injury.

According to a 2011 report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, Dowd Junction has a history of being considered an area of special interest due to steep rocky slopes and landslide potential. Heavy traffic and high accident rates also impact this area.

As temperatures start to warm in Colorado, rockslides can be more common. The freeze-thaw cycle that comes with temperature swings can result in expanding and contracting of moisture that is capable of pushing rocks away from spots where they have previously settled.

Travelers in Colorado should be on the lookout for signs of a rockfall, which can include rocks on the road. If rocks are found on the road, report them to local authorities.

Read more about the spring rockfall risk here.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.