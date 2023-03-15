Lanes of I-70 were closed on Wednesday morning when a rockfall took place near Vail, Colorado.
Per Vail Police, westbound lanes in the area of Dowd Junction were closed, with one eastbound lane closed, as well. The closures were first reported at about 8 AM, with westbound travel reopened by 9:30 AM. Slow moving traffic was expected in the area following the closure.
Images from the scene appear to show passenger vehicles in the area of the rockfall, though damages to vehicles can not be seen. There has not be a report of injury.
According to a 2011 report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, Dowd Junction has a history of being considered an area of special interest due to steep rocky slopes and landslide potential. Heavy traffic and high accident rates also impact this area.
As temperatures start to warm in Colorado, rockslides can be more common. The freeze-thaw cycle that comes with temperature swings can result in expanding and contracting of moisture that is capable of pushing rocks away from spots where they have previously settled.
Travelers in Colorado should be on the lookout for signs of a rockfall, which can include rocks on the road. If rocks are found on the road, report them to local authorities.
Read more about the spring rockfall risk here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.