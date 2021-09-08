A climber was rescued on Sunday after falling 25 feet on jagged rock on Mount Bancroft and severely fracturing her lower leg.
According to a report from KDVR, more than 20 search and rescue volunteers assisted in the nearly 10-hour, multiple-agency technical rescue. Crews were called out Sunday at around 8:30 a.m. to the East Ridge area of Mount Bancroft.
The female climber was lowered off the mountain using a ropes system and then transported to St. Anthony Hospital via a Flight for Life helicopter.
"All of our checks and balances were in place and we really needed all of them to survive that situation," said the injured climber.
Multiple agencies assisted in this all-day mission, including Alpine Rescue Team, Flight For Life Colorado, and Colorado National Guard.
"It is great to hear Kelly and know she is doing well," Alpine Rescue Team wrote in a Facebook post following the rescue. "This one had us "firing on all cylinders" and went very well as a multiple-agency technical rescue, with Flight For Life Colorado and the Colorado National Guard's 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion."
Mount Bancroft rises to an elevation of 13,250 feet near Saint Mary's Glacier, just south of James Peak. It's the 8th highest summit in the Indian Peaks Wilderness. The route up the East Ridge is extremely technical, carrying a fifth class rating.
Or rappelling? or just down climbing 5th class?
I’m always learning from climbing accidents i cannot tell still how she fell. She was not roped?
