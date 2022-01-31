As Vail Resorts continues to face backlash from the public due to concern over lack of open terrain and alleged poor treatment of employees, social media has taken notice.
An account on Instagram called 'Epic Lift Lines,' using the handle @epicliftlines, continues to gain steam by featuring photos and footage of ridiculously long lift lines at resorts around the country. While the account doesn't explicitly call out Vail Resorts, their use of the word 'epic' likely pays homage to Vail Resorts' popular 'Epic Pass,' with the account also using a shade of orange that's seen heavily in Epic Pass marketing efforts. A 'Highlight' titled 'Epic Lines,' as seen on the Instagram page, also features many clips of long lines from Vail Resorts-owned properties.
The account has more than 35,000 followers, with one video posted by the account getting more than 100,000 views, showing long lines at Park City in Utah.
"Irresponsible crowds and exploitation for shareholders. Capacity exists. Workers Matter. Fix the culture," reads the account description on the page.
Other 'Highlights' collections on the page show emails sent to Vail Resorts employees.
Find the account here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.