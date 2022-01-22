Red-tailed hawk

Photo credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

A juvenile red-tailed hawk was released back into the Colorado wild on Thursday after spending four months in a rehabilitation program, according the a tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

The hawk was found on the ground and unable to fly and was taken to the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Del Norte, Colorado. 

"Frisco Creek facility manager Michael Sirochman examined the hawk and found no specific injury or illness. With several months of cage rest and flight conditioning, it was ready to be released," the tweet said. 

The fully recovered bird was released at the Higel State Wildlife Area in Alamosa County on Thursday.

