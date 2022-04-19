A dashcam video, shared to Denver 7 by Arron Hughes, shows an erratic driver cause a multi-vehicle crash that sent a motorcyclist rolling across Interstate 25 in Thornton.
The accident occurred in the north bound lanes near exit 104, according to Denver 7.
The driver can be seen recklessly weaving through traffic and cutting off a red van. This results in the second driver swerving into a motorcycle that was in another lane. The rider is then brutally thrown from the motorcycle.
Check out the full video below:
According to the report, the motorcyclist did not suffer serious injuries and was not transported to a hospital.
Between 2018 and 2021, speeding-related fatalities increased by 14 percent in Colorado, data from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) shows. Following posted speeds and respecting the flow of traffic can be life saving.
The video is also a reminder that as the weather warms up, more motorcycles will be on the roads.
"In 2019, there were 103 motorcyclist fatalities, the same number as the previous year. More than half of the motorcyclists (52%) who died in 2019 were not wearing a helmet," CDOT said in their 2021 annual report.
Remember to stay aware of motorcycles on the road and check twice before changing lanes.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.