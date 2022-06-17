A pretty terrifying bear-related video is going viral, posted to Instagram account @brightonpeachy. It captures a shocking scene in which a bear follows a couple and their young children.
Throughout the video, the couple calmly walks over a mile while the bear pursues them from a short distance. The couple speaks to the bear, waving and trying to make themselves look big as they attempt to calmly increase the distance between them and the apex predator. Despite their effort, the bear maintains interest in them for quite some time.
Both black bears and brown bears are found in the Whistler area, which is where this incident took place. From a distance, they can be difficult to tell apart. In a black bear attack on a human, the animal is often motivated by hunger, thus playing dead is not a good idea. Brown bear attacks can often be more about territory and a show of strength, which is one reason why 'playing dead' can sometimes be a deterrent when that species is involved. An animal getting surprised is also a reason behind many attacks, which is why it is important to make a little noise while exploring bear country.
Watch the two clips that capture the encounter below:
According to the couple, they eventually ran into another group, though that also failed to scare off the bear. The situation resolved itself when the bear eventually lost interest.
For more information on what to do in a bear encounter, visit the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.
Full marks for not panicking, which has to be difficult with young children in tow.
yikes !
Turn off the phone and do what you need to do to protect yourself and family. Bears can move fast, the last thing you want on your phone is a video of your child getting killed. The woman was facing the bear and doing the talking, but the father and child turned their backs, which isn't a good idea.
