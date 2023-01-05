Wildlife is never far in Colorado, and shocking footage captured in the Front Range town of Evergreen puts that on display.
A video published by Denver7, courtesy of Doug Williams, shows at least five mountain lions walking near what appears to be a local home.
It's rare to see this many lions together, as this species is generally solitary with the exception of mating and parenting. This means that these cats are likely related and while the average size of a litter is three kittens, four is possible. Thus, the video probably captures a mother cat and four of her children.
Surveillance cameras captured this mountain lion family's morning walk in Evergreen yesterday 🐾🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/Gaq65x5z2h— Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) January 5, 2023
Mountain lions have been making their presence known on the Front Range in recent weeks, with one cat recently shot and killed by a homeowner in the Black Hawk area as it attacked a pet dog. Amid an uptick in attacks on pets, officials have noted that the mountain lions likely see the pets as 'easy prey.'
A good rule of thumb to follow in Colorado is that if prey animals are spotted, predators are probably lurking, too.
While mountain lions aren't typically looking to attack humans, they can get defensive when threatened – especially if young are involved.
If a mountain lion is displaying aggressive behavior, remove yourself from the situation. Retreat in a controlled manner while facing the lion, speaking to it sternly and maintaining eye contact. Never run away from a mountain lion, as this can trigger a chase response. If attacked, fight back.
