A pair of Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rangers came upon a burning snowmobile on Sunday while patrolling at Cottonwood Pass in Salida, according to a tweet from CPW.
"You probably know CPW rangers a Arkansas Headwaters routinely rescue whitewater enthusiasts from the Arkansas River and even stray motorists who drive into the river. But this scene Sunday on Cottonwood Pass was a first for Corrine Servis, AHRA operations manager," the tweet said.
A video taken by Servis shows rangers shoveling snow onto the charred snowmobile, to smother the flames.
During a routine snowmobile patrol on Cottonwood Pass, @COParksWildlife rangers came upon a burning snowmobile. Corrine Servis, operations manager for the @AHRA_CPW, recorded efforts to extinguish the blaze. Luckily no one was hurt in the fire. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/hZoH5ywCEt— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) February 7, 2022
Luckily no one was injured and the fire was promptly extinguished. The operator of the snowmobile stayed on the scene while the rangers worked to put out the fire, according to officials.
It is unknown if the rider owned or was renting the snowmobile. Either way – it's good that rangers spotted the vehicle as they were able to assist in properly extinguishing the flames.
The cause of the fire remains unclear, but CPW will not be perusing an investigation of this incident.
