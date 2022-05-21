A video shared to Twitter by Ryan Hannigan shows the moment that a drooping tree branch caught fire in Colorado Springs, after coming in contact with a power line.
"Sure glad there’s so much moisture here in #ColoradoSprings right now or this would be a bigger danger. Yes, we have already had CSFD out to look and they’ve notified Utilities," Hannigan said in the tweet.
Sure glad there’s so much moisture here in #ColoradoSprings right now or this would be a bigger danger. Yes, we have already had CSFD out to look and they’ve notified Utilities. pic.twitter.com/dEXNvUvVZx— Ryan Hannigan (@ryanhannigan) May 21, 2022
Luckily, this small blaze burned out almost instantly. It also offers a good reminder about tree branch/power line safety.
Trees that grow close to or touch power lines are a hazard an can be responsible for causing larger fires. Remember, though trimming trees is necessary maintenance, it can be dangerous if done improperly. Find a list of tips on tree trimming safety, here.
Thousands of Coloradoans were impacted by widespread power outages, as a result of a storm that dropped up to 20 inches in some areas.
"Our electric crews are working hard to remove tree branches from lines and restore services today. Thanks for your understanding as we work around the city. Report downed power lines to 719-448-4800. Never attempt to remove them yourself. Report outages on http://csu.org," the Colorado Springs Utilities said in a tweet.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.