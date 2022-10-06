According to a report from the Weld County Sheriff's Office, popular fall attraction Anderson Farms was burglarized last Saturday, with owners still trying to calculate total damages days later.
Their report states that seven suspects arrived on the property at about 10 PM. Typically, the farm would have still been open to the public at this time, until 11, though heavy rains forced an early closure.
At that point, the suspects broke into the property, proceeding to 'joyride' in ATVs and golf carts. They also broke into multiple buildings, stealing food and staff shirts. Other damages included smashing pumpkins, discharging fire extinguishers, breaking windows, and damaging fences.
Authorities noted that the suspects appear to be high-school age, based on security camera footage captured at the scene. While some of the individuals are wearing hoods in the footage, some faces can be seen.
Watch the footage below:
It is requested that anyone who recognizes a suspect or knows anything about this crime contact the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970-356-4015.
Located in Erie, Colorado, Anderson Farms is home to a number of fall attractions, including a corn maze, a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo, and more.
