Governor Jared Polis took the stage at the state Capitol in Denver, Colorado on Thursday to make his annual 'State of the State' address. A number of topics were addressed, including tragedies that took place in Colorado throughout 2021 and Polis' agenda to lift the economic burden on Coloradans, but the most memorable moment of the speech may have been when Polis broke out in song, shortly after referencing Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, and South Park.
"Just like 2021 was the year that Britney reclaimed her freedom and Taylor Swift reclaimed her music, it was also the year we began reclaiming what it means to live happy and healthy lives here in Colorado, even in the midst of tragedy – and this is the year we double down on that. Heck, even the beloved Colorado icon Casa Bonita is making a much-hoped-for comeback thanks to South Park's Trey Parker and Matt Stone. [...] The Pandemic has taken so much from us, but no more. As Taylor says, [Polis starts singing] "I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22, everything will be alright, because we know what we gotta do."
The crowd cheered on the mention of Casa Bonita, as well as Polis' attempt at impersonating Taylor Swift's singing. Polis met the cheers with a chuckle and grin.
Watch the clip below, which should start at 50 minutes in – where the quote above starts. Read more about the full address here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.