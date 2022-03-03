Somehow, only three people were reportedly hospitalized when a large floor collapsed during a house party in Aurora last Saturday night. Many of the partygoers were juveniles, with attendance estimated at between 100 and 150 people.
Shocking body-cam footage that was released by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office shows how extensive the damage inside of the home was.
Note from the OTC Editor: Obviously, this has nothing to do with outdoor recreation. That being said, this was a wild incident that made headlines across the state. Our staff found these videos truly shocking and we felt that our readers would be interested in this story.
First, let's take a look at the wild moment the floor buckled under the weight of the crowd.
And here's another angle of that collapse, which also seems to show an adult in a bedroom sleeping during the incident:
@frontlinemedkits When the floor collapses! #fyp #emergency #injured #party #college #houseparty #ems #firefighter #medic #ambulance #crazy #ouch #dang #firstaid #unstable ♬ original sound - user8220896508497
Now, let's take a look at the body camera footage from police arriving on the scene. Keep in mind that the initial 911 caller reported that people were dying.
The first clip shows the arrival and the second clip shows more of the aftermath inside the home.
No doubt a huge amount of damage was caused and that a costly repair will be the result. At that point, do you just rip it down and rebuild? Who knows.
