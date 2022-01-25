A moment of struggle was captured on video during the recording of a snow report at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania.
While someone speaks about resort conditions in the now-viral video, it's hard not to notice a person slowly moving down the stairs in the background, clutching onto the railing as they slip.
Watch the video below:
The person in the background was in ski boots at the time of the incident. Ski boots can be awkward to walk in, especially for those new to the slopes.
Seven Springs Mountain Resort is located in Champion, Pennsylvania.
