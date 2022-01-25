Wintry staircase File photo. Photo Credit: Astrid860 (iStock).

File photo. Photo Credit: Astrid860 (iStock).

 Astrid860

A moment of struggle was captured on video during the recording of a snow report at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania.

While someone speaks about resort conditions in the now-viral video, it's hard not to notice a person slowly moving down the stairs in the background, clutching onto the railing as they slip.

Watch the video below:

The person in the background was in ski boots at the time of the incident. Ski boots can be awkward to walk in, especially for those new to the slopes.

Seven Springs Mountain Resort is located in Champion, Pennsylvania.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.