Skiers at the Steamboat Ski Resort had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter on Thursday when two bull moose joined them on the slopes.
The enormous animals cross right in front of oncoming skiers and spar a bit before the video ends.
It appears that even the moose were excited to see all that fresh powder.
Whoa! Skiers and snowboarders at Steamboat Ski Resort were treated to a rare sight on Thursday when two moose joined them on the slopes.— Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) January 7, 2022
Though these moose seemed to be more interested in each other than the skiers, encounters like this can be dangerous for humans.
Moose can be very aggressive toward people, especially in the presence of calves or if a human is accompanied by a dog.
If you see a moose, observe its behavior and back away slowly. If the animal exhibits aggressive behavior or begins to charge, Colorado Parks and Wildlife suggests that you to "run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you [and the moose] such as a boulder, car or tree."
