An incredible video shared by Viral Hog to YouTube, shows a massive bear defending its prey against a pack of around 12 wolves at Yellowstone National Park.
The wolves are seen surrounding the bear and pawing at what appears to be an elk carcass that the bear is protecting.
The bear attempts to escape by running away with the elk in its mouth, but the pack easily keeps up. The bear then attempts to bluff charge the wolves, which doesn't seem to work either.
According to the National Park Service (NPS), wolves feed on ungulates (deer, elk, bison, etc.) year-round, while bears eat mostly injured ungulates, carcasses, and calves in winter and spring.
Bears will typically rely on grasses, berries, nuts, and roots to supplement their diet throughout the year.
However, these kinds of interactions over food resources are not unheard of at Yellowstone. In fact, an NPS report on bear-wolf interactions found that there are several recorded instances of bears and wolves competing over carcasses. These instances rarely result in the death of either animal, according to NPS.
"The behavior of bears and wolves during interactions with each other are dependent upon many variables, such as age, sex and reproductive status, prey availability, hunger and aggressiveness, numbers of animals, and previous experience in interacting with the other species," the report states.
