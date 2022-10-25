Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) captured a clever bear cub in Fruita on Monday, that had reportedly been eluding wildlife officers and visiting a middle school since last week.
Officers were finally able to catch up with the cub after receiving a report of a young bear resting in a tree and someone's private residence.
"Thanks to the help of Lower Valley Fire and Fruita PD, wildlife officers were able to get the cub safely out of the tree. Once safely on the ground, he was taken to a wildlife rehab center to be evaluated," CPW said in a tweet.
Check out videos and photos of the rescue below:
Thanks to the help of Lower Valley Fire and @FruitaPD, wildlife officers were able to get the cub safely out of the tree. pic.twitter.com/ROQ90HguQG— CPW NW Region (@CPW_NW) October 24, 2022
Once safely on the ground, he was taken to a wildlife rehab center to be evaluated. pic.twitter.com/WWkX8Vf6iR— CPW NW Region (@CPW_NW) October 24, 2022
During this time of year, black bears are typically spotted by humans more often, as they desperately scavenge for extra calories in preparation for winter.
Without a mother, it is possible that this cub may not gotten enough calories needed to survive the winter.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.