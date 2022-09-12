Deputies from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office helped rescue two women from a submerged car at Cherry Creek Reservoir on Saturday after the driver accidentally drove off of a boat ramp.
Just before 11 PM on Saturday night, emergency services received a call from the women who were still inside of the sinking car, according to officials. Crews from the sheriff's office responded to the reservoir.
A video captured that night shows a chilling scene unfold, as two officers dive into the lake after the vehicle. The video then shows the two women being brought to shore.
The next day, crews from South Metro Fire Rescue pulled the car out of the lake.
Check out the video below:
Sheriff deputies rescued 2 women from a submerged car after the driver accidentally drove down a boat ramp into the Cherry Creek reservoir on a foggy night. The women called 911 as the car was sinking. Deputies arrived and dove in to help. @SouthMetroPIO pulled car out. @CPW_NE pic.twitter.com/xaxTEJE6T6— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) September 12, 2022
