Photo Courtesy: Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Photo Courtesy: Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Deputies from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office helped rescue two women from a submerged car at Cherry Creek Reservoir on Saturday after the driver accidentally drove off of a boat ramp. 

Just before 11 PM on Saturday night, emergency services received a call from the women who were still inside of the sinking car, according to officials. Crews from the sheriff's office responded to the reservoir. 

A video captured that night shows a chilling scene unfold, as two officers dive into the lake after the vehicle. The video then shows the two women being brought to shore. 

The next day, crews from South Metro Fire Rescue pulled the car out of the lake. 

Check out the video below: 

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

VailGeek
VailGeek

For Sale: Used Lexus. Slight water damage.... In all seriousness, kudos to those officers. Glad everyone is okay.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.