Boulder County has released quite a bit of media related to the devastating December 2021 Marshall Fire, including footage from the body camera of an officer working to keep the community safe that day.
The footage captures the officer navigating the impacted area as smoke and fire fills the scene. At one point, the officer exits his vehicle, seen running along streets and ringing a doorbell at a home.
Watch the intense scene unfold below:
While the Marshall Fire only burned about 6,000 acres – relatively small compared to other major Colorado wildfires – it took place in a highly developed area, resulting in the loss of more than 1,000 structures. Two people died in the fire, with others reportedly injured.
God bless our first responders and this one in particular, who risked his life to try to help save others.
