The Wyoming Highway Patrol took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the jaw-dropping footage of a patrol officer diving out of the way of a vehicle that lost control on Interstate 80.
The officer was responding to a crash at the time the video was taken and can be seen suddenly jumping out of the way as he notices a vehicle careen off the icy road at a high rate of speed.
Conditions continue to deteriorate quickly across Wyoming.— Wyoming Highway Patrol (@WYHighwayPatrol) January 5, 2022
One of our troopers recorded this video while working a crash on the Interstate.
Please slow down, use caution, and plan ahead.
For the latest road conditions, check https://t.co/drkXW53KVN. pic.twitter.com/xQvVxbOUJU
Luckily the officer survived this close call, but the lesson is two-fold.
First, when snowy or icy conditions are present, it is crucial to adjust speeds and drive with caution. Roads can be dangerous this time of year, so plan ahead and expect delays. Be prepared by packing these 16 items in your trunk before you hit the road this winter.
Second, this incident serves as a reminder to keep an eye out for emergency responders on the road.
In Colorado, six crash responder vehicles were struck by passing motorists on Interstate 70 between December 25 and December 27, according to Colorado State Patrol. Thankfully, no one was killed.
Traffic incidents were the leading cause of death for police officers and emergency responders in 2021, with 63 emergency responders killed while working on roads in the U.S that year.
Colorado's 'Move-Over' law requires drivers to either slow down or switch lanes for emergency vehicles.
(1) comment
Wow. So glad he was quick on his feet and athletic enough to make that dicey mid-course change of direction too! Clod driver might have been texting or some such stupidity.
