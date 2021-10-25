A YouTube video, posted in 2019, shows a hiker and his off-leash dog come face-to-face with an adult mountain lion.
The dog is shown dangerously close to the lion, who stands its ground and displays aggressive behavior.
The lion can be heard vocalizing at the dog as the man attempts to regain control of the situation. In the video, the hiker can be heard repeatedly screaming in attempt to frighten the animal.
There is limited information on the circumstances of this encounter, so what happened after the video ends is unknown. That being said, several things can still be learned from watching it.
For starters, though leash laws vary by county, it is important to be in full control of your pets at all times.
"No matter how well-behaved you think your dog is, he or she may not be able to resist chasing after deer, squirrels, other dogs, or even children," the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) website said in a post about dog etiquette.
Also, if you see a mountain lion, CPW recommends that you do not approach the animal, remain calm, back away slowly, do all you can to appear larger, and if the lion becomes aggressive—fight back.
(1) comment
The dog was wagging its tail the whole time. If the owner had a leash, he should've been getting the dog on the leash instead of taking video.
