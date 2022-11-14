Screenshot from embedded video. Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

With a maximum weight of about 40 pounds, Colorado's bobcats are smaller than most medium-sized dogs. That being said, this deadly predator is nothing to scoff at – especially if you're a Centennial State pet owner.

Though bobcat attacks on humans are rare, typically involving a child when they do take place, attacks on small pets are much more common.

A video posted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife on November 14 captures a couple members of this elusive species hunting rabbits in a Colorado Springs neighborhood, with the department explaining that the bobcats in the clip "would gladly take your pet dog or cat as a tasty substitute."

Watch the video below and keep scrolling for tips on how to keep your pets safe.

Even though you might be living in a residential area, that doesn't mean wildlife is far in Colorado. The following tactics can be used to help keep your pets (and children) safe.

1. Get rid of 'hiding spots' in the yard that make it easy for predators to lurk

2. Avoid letting animals out during hours when predators are most active, particularly during dusk and dawn

3. Don't leave pets or children outside while unattended.

4. Don't leave animal attractants in the yard, such as food, trash, dirty grills, and water.

5. Install motion-activated lighting, as this can act as a deterrent.

6. Fencing can help in some cases, but is unlikely to stop a bear, bobcat, or mountain lion.

7. Walk pets on a leash to keep them close to you.

8. Avoid taking animals into heavily wooded areas and brush.

9. Never feed wildlife, as even feeding squirrels or birds may make your yard more appealing to a predator that could injure your child or pet.

10. Even larger pets can be at-risk of an attack from a smaller predator, especially when disease is involved. Keep your pets vaccinated.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

Well they have to eat too, and if some people forget where they live and allow their pets to become sustenance for them, you can't blame the wildlife!

