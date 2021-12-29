A video published by West Metro Fire shows why containment and clean-up, even for a relatively small blaze, can take so long.
The video includes aerial and thermal imaging of the Oak Fire, which burned this week near Ken Caryl, reaching 153 acres in size.
Watch the video below to learn a little more about why containment can take so long:
West Metro & Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control crews are back at work on the #OakFire today. Firefighters will be working again on containment (at 70% yesterday) and mopping up. This stage of firefighting can take days, even weeks- this video explains why. pic.twitter.com/FYi3piWzgs— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) December 29, 2021
