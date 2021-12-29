The Oak Fire from above. Image: West Metro Fire (screenshot from embedded video)

Damages from the Oak Fire as seen from above. Image: West Metro Fire (screenshot from embedded video)

A video published by West Metro Fire shows why containment and clean-up, even for a relatively small blaze, can take so long.

The video includes aerial and thermal imaging of the Oak Fire, which burned this week near Ken Caryl, reaching 153 acres in size.

Watch the video below to learn a little more about why containment can take so long:

