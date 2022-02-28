An arrest warrant for a former employee of the Krabloonik Dog Sledding Kennels in Colorado's Snowmass Village is pending approval after a video showing alleged dog abuse involving the individual surfaced online.
The roughly six-minute video allegedly shows Paul Staples brutally abusing a sled dog named Nicolai, officials say. At the time the video was taken Staples was reportedly still an employee for the kennels, according to the investigations sergeant for Pitkin County, Brad Gibson.
The video shows the man, believed to be Staples, hitting, stomping, and slamming the dog into the ground, according to a report from the Aspen Times.
The warrant request was filed on February 15 by Gibson. If approved, Staples could be facing misdemeanor animal abuse charges.
An official review of the Krabloonik Dog Sledding Kennels was conducted following several reports that it has been operating in violation of its contract with the state, according to a report from the Town of Snowmass Village earlier this month.
"I have spoken separately with two former Krabloonik mushers who reported that Krabloonik has neglected the dogs and failed to abide by their contractual obligations," Review Committee member Seth Sachon said in the report.
An unannounced inspection of the property was conducted on January 17 and identified issues on site.
Krabloonik ultimately passed the inspection, in good faith that the business will be cooperative with changes outlined by the report.
In the contract, Krabloonik agrees to let tethered dogs off leash to "free run."
"Although they are free-running some of the days in the winter, the current employees stated that they are so busy with customers that not all of the retired dogs are getting off their tethers on a regular basis. Additionally, past mushers have reported that the dogs in the kennel are rarely released from their tethers in the summer season," the reports said.
The inspector ultimately recommended that the dogs be allowed off-tether daily.
"In my opinion, Krabloonik does not have “an excellent off-tether program” as they promised in their contract," Sachon said.
The inspection also found that most of the dogs were not spayed or neutered. Inspectors also reported that there were 199 dogs on site, which is 24 more Krabloonik is allowed to have according to the contract. The owner, Dan Philips, cited "surprise litters" and retired dogs as the reason for this violation. Philips had also personally reported the violation prior to the inspection, the report said.
"The contract states that Krabloonik will execute a spay/neuter program as needed “to maintain a healthy and manageable kennel.” As previously stated, Krabloonik experiences unplanned litters due to unsterilized dogs getting loose from their chains and finding one another. Additionally, the older dogs often suffer from hormonally induced medical issues due to the fact that they are not neutered by 7 years of age," the report said.
The committee recommended a spay and neuter program, as well as an adoption program for retired dogs and surprise litters.
(2) comments
'If approved, Staples could be facing misdemeanor animal abuse charges'
Misdemeanor my butt, it should be a felony, especially if you're treating any animal that way while also making money off of them!
Beat the perp like he beat that defenseless dog.
