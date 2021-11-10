"Bears in garages are old news," wrote Colorado Parks and Wildlife, after the rarest mammal in North America was found in a garage in Pueblo West.
Accordingly to officials, a black-footed ferret was found near Walker Ranch in Pueblo West on Monday, likely having come from a prairie dog colony where officials have been releasing black-footed ferrets as part of a conservation effort.
More than 120 black-footed ferrets have been released into the area since 2013, with a brief pause put in place during the pandemic to avoid exposing the ferrets to COVID-19. The pause was recently lifted, with nine ferrets set loose on the ranch two weeks ago.
When the local resident found the ferret in his garage, he called Colorado Parks and Wildlife to report the sighting. By the time CPW officers arrived, the owner of the home had coaxed the ferret into a box.
Officers, with the help of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, were able to scan a passive integrated transponder microchip that had been placed between the shoulder blades of the animal, allowing them to confirm that it was one of the nine ferrets that had recently been released.
When it was determined that the ferret was healthy, wildlife officers took the animal back to the prairie dog colony it had originally been placed in and re-released it. It quickly scurried into a burrow.
Watch video of the black-footed ferret release taken by @COParksWildlife Officer Cassidy English after she and Officer Travis Sauder hiked deep into a prairie dog colony in the dark Monday on the Walker Ranch near Pueblo West. (3/4) pic.twitter.com/fWfryRFay7— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) November 10, 2021
“We don’t know exactly why this black-footed ferret left the colony,” said Ed Schmal, CPW conservation biologist. “We put them into prairie dog burrows but they may not stay. Sometimes they scramble around the colony to find the right home. This one might have gotten pushed out by other ferrets and it went looking for a new home. We really don’t know.”
This was only the second report officials have received of a ferret leaving the colony and the first report that involved a ferret entering a residential space.
Thanks goes out to responding wildlife officers, Cassidy English and Travis Sauder.
Sightings of black-footed ferrets are extremely rare, as they are nocturnal, shy, and low in numbers. It's so rare to spot them, that they've been thought to be extinct twice, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The only ferret species native to North America, there are around 600 black-footed ferrets known to be in existence, split between captive breeding facilities and relocation sites – six of which are in Colorado.
Though declared extinct in 1979, a population of the species was found in 1981 in Wyoming. The Wyoming group contained eight breeding pairs and all known black-footed ferrets are now descendants of those animals.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the first place the ferret species was reintroduced into Colorado was north of Rangely in 2001, though this colony died off due to plague. The department later released 300 ferrets into six locations on the Eastern Plains as part of the program that started in 2013.
Ferrets that are released have demonstrated skills that will allow them to survive in the wild.
Also called the American polecat, it's estimated that 90 percent of the diet of a black-foot ferret is prairie dogs – one reason why they are released into prairie dog colonies.
This reliance on prairie dogs is also cited as a key reason that the species is struggling. Over the past century, prairie dog numbers have decreased as they've faced off with plague, loss of habitat, and intentional eradication, impacting ferret numbers as a result.
Today, the effects of inbreeding and lack of genetic diversity are issues that could be detrimental to black-footed ferret populations.
A team of scientists is working to solve this problem by cloning a ferret that died in the 1980s, which was born in December of 2020 as the first North American endangered species to be cloned. This animal contains much more genetic diversity than ferrets that are naturally born today and may be able to help with the effects of inbreeding.
