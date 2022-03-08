12_30_21 fire 00065.jpg

The Marshall Fire engulfs a home in Louisville, Colo., Thursday Dec. 30, 2021 as crews worked through the night battling the blaze that had destroyed more than 500 home in Boulder County. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Video footage and mapping published by 9News shows that Colorado's Marshall Fire likely had two points of ignition, found roughly one-third of a mile from each other.

In a segment published online, the 9News teams goes over early moments of December 30 – when the Marshall Fire sparked, soon to destroy more than 1,000 homes.

Questions about what started the Marshall Fire have been raised since the blaze erupted on a high-risk day. This video seems to offer a few answers.

Watch the segment below and read more about it here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.