Video footage and mapping published by 9News shows that Colorado's Marshall Fire likely had two points of ignition, found roughly one-third of a mile from each other.
In a segment published online, the 9News teams goes over early moments of December 30 – when the Marshall Fire sparked, soon to destroy more than 1,000 homes.
Questions about what started the Marshall Fire have been raised since the blaze erupted on a high-risk day. This video seems to offer a few answers.
Watch the segment below and read more about it here.
