Winds are howling in Colorado today, with dust limiting visibility on roads in Front Range and Eastern Plains regions to less than a mile at times as gusts hit 60 miles per hour.

Scenes from around this region show how terrifying a dust storm can be.

Here are a few clips that capture how wild it is out there:

Winds form waves on Arvada Reservoir:

Dust and wind hitting roads around the state:

