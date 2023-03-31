Winds are howling in Colorado today, with dust limiting visibility on roads in Front Range and Eastern Plains regions to less than a mile at times as gusts hit 60 miles per hour.
Scenes from around this region show how terrifying a dust storm can be.
Here are a few clips that capture how wild it is out there:
Winds form waves on Arvada Reservoir:
This is unreal pic.twitter.com/ZOzFXmZcgw— Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) March 31, 2023
Dust and wind hitting roads around the state:
287 and hwy 52 #COwx #Wind #BlowingDust— Meteorologist Kody Wilson (@kodythewxguy) March 31, 2023
🎥 Julie Kastrick Fuller pic.twitter.com/eDgK5tadD8
Terrifying video from Hwy 287 between Erie and Longmont.— Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) March 31, 2023
Winds probably gusting 60+ mph in this area, maybe 70.
📽️ Missy Larson#9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/Tfz7GYeFZI
Semi blown over by the wind on Highway 93 in Golden:#9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/wc8unRTaxR— Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) March 31, 2023
Here's a picture of the semi from a reader pic.twitter.com/ZNjW73S7g6— Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) March 31, 2023
Strong gusty winds are causing areas of blowing dust across the Front Range Urban Corridor and Northeastern Plains. https://t.co/hTkBmOIVt7 #cowx pic.twitter.com/NG7WtIO5AR— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 31, 2023
“It’s trees, hi. We’re the problem it’s trees.” 3300 block of Wadsworth southbound is closed to one lane for a large downed tree. And BTWs it’s windy out here! pic.twitter.com/2AQ4xsmPnG— Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) March 31, 2023
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.