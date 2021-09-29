Colorado Parks and Wildlife is again urging the public to brush up on their mountain lion knowledge, publishing a video of multiple lions exploring a residential area.
In the first clip shared by the organization, a lion is seen investigating a pool in Jefferson County, home to Lakewood and Golden, while another big cat lurks in the background. A following clip shows a lion visiting the same spot at night.
Brush up on your knowledge of mountain lions by visiting us online. We have some suggestions on how you can reduce the risk of problems with mountain lions on or near your property.
These lions were captured on security camera in Jefferson County.
While mountain lions tend to avoid human interaction altogether, Colorado's growing population has continued to push residential areas into wildland territory. As a result, more human-wildlife interactions are occurring.
If living in an area where wildlife is present, take steps to avoid interfering with their natural behavior. Keep all doors and windows locked and don't leave out possible attractants, such as food or trash. In the case shown in the video, it would be wise for the residents of the home where the mountain lions are frequenting to keep their pool shut, as this seems to be drawing the cats to the area.
If you encounter a mountain lion, try to remove yourself from the situation without running – instead, back away slowly. Raise your arms and yell in attempt to intimidate the cat and never turn your back to it. Try to throw something at the cat without bending down to pick something up, as this can cause the cat to lunge. If attacked, fight back.
