A wind turbine was struck by lightning in Cromwell, Texas on Saturday, causing one of it's blades to catch on fire.
The video, shared to Twitter by Mike Collier, shows the burning turbine send a spiral of smoke through the air as it rotates.
This is near Cromwell, OK. Brent Havins shot this video of a wind turbine that got struck by lightning. pic.twitter.com/jBjUNas0yc— Mike Collier (@MikeCollierWX) July 22, 2022
An average of 500,000 lightning flashes hit the ground in Colorado every year. With this number, the state ranks 19th in the country in the number of "Cloud-to-Ground" (CG) lightning flashes, NWS data suggests.
