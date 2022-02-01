Popular social media account @bouldercolorado, on Instagram with more than 100,000 followers, recently shared a video of two mountain lions trudging through a snowy backyard in the northern Boulder area on January 26.
According to the caption of the video, suspicion has been raised that the pair of mountains lions may be responsible for consuming a small dog and attacking another. The second attack reportedly involved an 80-pound dog and was thwarted by a bold owner. These attacks have not been covered or addressed elsewhere in the media and remain unconfirmed at this time.
While some recent research shows that mountains lions may be more social than once thought, mountain lions are rarely seen on the prowl together unless they're related. It's likely that the two in the video are an adult with a child or two siblings. Their late morning activity may point to a younger age and less maturity, as this is a more dangerous time of the day to be seen compared to dusk, dawn, and night.
Regardless of whether or not these cats are responsible for a canine attack, a video of predators this close to civilization should serve as a reminder to pet owners to keep their animals safe.
Pet owners in wild areas should closely monitor their animals while outside. It's also important to clear the yard of brush, debris, and other objects that may provide predators with a place to hide.
