An incredible video captured by YouTube user Robert Turner shows the moment one hiker got dangerously close to a stalking mountain lion at Big Bend National Park in Texas.
Though the hiker is just a few feet away, the lion seems much more interested in its prey— a deer just off the trail.
Check out the video below to see what happens next:
This awesome footage serves as a reminder that in Colorado, we share space with some pretty incredible wildlife.
As CPW said in a message last year, "If you have deer, you have mountain lion."
While mountain lions are unlikely to attack humans, it's important to respect their space.
If you see a mountain lion, CPW recommends that you do not approach the animal. Instead, remain calm, back away slowly, do all you can to appear larger, and if the lion becomes aggressive—fight back.
(1) comment
That hiker should’ve slowly backed away from that mountain lion, not remain to film (and narrate a video) as the animal could just as easily shifted its attention to him. Continuing the encounter like he did was risky, to say the least.
