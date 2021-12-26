Mountain Lion

Photo credit: Fort Collins Natural Areas

Wildlife cameras in Fort Collins captured a mountain lion seemingly taking in the city lights from a distant cliff on Christmas Eve. 

Check out this awesome video by the Fort Collins Natural Areas.

If you see a mountain lion, CPW recommends that you do not approach the animal. Instead, remain calm, back away slowly, do all you can to appear larger, and if the lion becomes aggressive—fight back. 

