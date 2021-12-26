Wildlife cameras in Fort Collins captured a mountain lion seemingly taking in the city lights from a distant cliff on Christmas Eve.
Check out this awesome video by the Fort Collins Natural Areas.
"Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, only one creature was stirring, and it wasn't a mouse." Wildlife cameras spotted this mountain lion stopping to look over the Fort Collins skyline. 🌃 pic.twitter.com/6yDgUzHh5k— FCNaturalAreas (@FCNaturalAreas) December 23, 2021
If you see a mountain lion, CPW recommends that you do not approach the animal. Instead, remain calm, back away slowly, do all you can to appear larger, and if the lion becomes aggressive—fight back.
