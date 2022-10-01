We share space with some pretty amazing wildlife in Colorado, so it is always important to be aware of your surroundings.
A video, shared online by Twitter user Oddly Terrifying, shows the moment an unsuspecting person jogged right passed a mountain lion that was hiding in the bushes nearby.
The video was recorded by a security camera in a residential area of Ojai, California, according to the post.
"We often talk about staying aware when outside hiking, jogging, or otherwise enjoying nature. You never know when you are being watched," Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said in response to the footage.
Checkout the video below:
We often talk about staying aware when outside hiking, jogging, or otherwise enjoying nature.— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 30, 2022
You never know when you are being watched. https://t.co/lylZ70jyJZ
Contrary to what some may believe, mountain lions are not likely to attack humans. However, it is important to be proactive and aware when in lion country.
If you encounter a mountain lion, do not approach them. Instead, slowly back away and do what you can to appear larger.
CPW recommends that you supervise children while outdoors, remove potential hiding places in your yard (like scrubs, fences, and trees), and keep your pets under control at all times.
