Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers used 'proactive management' efforts last weekend to evacuate a mountain lion from a residence near Bailey, after the it reportedly ate the homeowners cat.
According to CPW, the mountain lion had been living beneath an RV near the home. A video captured by wildlife officers shows them haze the animal using bean bag rounds. The lion then bolts away.
"If you look closely under the bush, the lion had made a day bed there below the driveway near the same RV. Wildlife officers reported the lion appeared healthy. Hopefully it doesn’t return," CPW said.
Check out the video below:
Wildlife officers with some proactive management, hazing this mountain lion away with bean bag rounds. A homeowner near Bailey called last weekend because the lion killed their pet cat & was staying near home under an RV. Learn more about lions ⬇️https://t.co/bIMYxRlzoI pic.twitter.com/0E6QnjFXp1— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 18, 2022
When you live in mountain lion country it is important to keep a close eye on your pets and children when they are outside.
Hazing is a harmless technique to keep animals away from homes, and maintain their natural fear of humans.
