Mountain Lion

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers used 'proactive management' efforts last weekend to evacuate a mountain lion from a residence near Bailey, after the it reportedly ate the homeowners cat. 

According to CPW, the mountain lion had been living beneath an RV near the home. A video captured by wildlife officers shows them haze the animal using bean bag rounds. The lion then bolts away.

"If you look closely under the bush, the lion had made a day bed there below the driveway near the same RV. Wildlife officers reported the lion appeared healthy. Hopefully it doesn’t return," CPW said. 

Check out the video below:

When you live in mountain lion country it is important to keep a close eye on your pets and children when they are outside.

Hazing is a harmless technique to keep animals away from homes, and maintain their natural fear of humans. 

