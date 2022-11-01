Mountain lion looking up on outside isolated black

Photo Credit: warsong1412 (iStock).

 warsong1412

If your home has window wells, then chances are you have found the occasional critter get trapped inside of them. Spiders, prairie dogs, and perhaps a mouse or two, are all common examples.

Last week, two home owners in Wyoming were completely taken aback when they discovered an adult mountain lion resting in their well. 

Check out the videos below: 

@mr.bored2 Part 2- how I got a cougar! Part 3 coming next. #mrbored2 #cougar #igotacougar @Ring ♬ original sound - Mr Bored
@mr.bored2 Part 3 Basement Window View! Part 4 coming next !!! #mrbored2 #cougar #igotacougar #fyp ♬ Somebody's Watching Me - Single Version - Rockwell

If you ever find an animal trapped or stuck, do not approach it. Instead, contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife for assistance. 

jim remley
jim remley

Be nice if people learned that wildlife is not amusement - it's an important piece of our environment and declining.

