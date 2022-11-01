If your home has window wells, then chances are you have found the occasional critter get trapped inside of them. Spiders, prairie dogs, and perhaps a mouse or two, are all common examples.
Last week, two home owners in Wyoming were completely taken aback when they discovered an adult mountain lion resting in their well.
Check out the videos below:
@mr.bored2 Part 2- how I got a cougar! Part 3 coming next. #mrbored2 #cougar #igotacougar @Ring ♬ original sound - Mr Bored
@mr.bored2 Part 3 Basement Window View! Part 4 coming next !!! #mrbored2 #cougar #igotacougar #fyp ♬ Somebody's Watching Me - Single Version - Rockwell
If you ever find an animal trapped or stuck, do not approach it. Instead, contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife for assistance.
(1) comment
Be nice if people learned that wildlife is not amusement - it's an important piece of our environment and declining.
